In Brief: ‘The Last O.G.’ won’t be back for season 5, and more

The Last O.G., the TBS comedy, created by Jordan Peele and starring Tracy Morgan as an ex-con who returns home to a changed Brooklyn after 15 years behind bars, won’t return for a fifth season, according to TVLine. A hit when it debuted in 2018, the series eventually slipped in the ratings. The decision to cancel The Last O.G. was made at the conclusion of season four in December…

Variety reports that HBO Max has officially given a 10-episode order to the animated Harley Quinn spin-off series Noonan’s. The series will focus on “lovable loser Kite Man and his new squeeze, Golden Glider, as they moonlight as criminals to support their foolish purchase of Noonan’s, Gotham’s seediest dive bar,” according to the outlet. Matt Oberg will reprise the role of Kite Man, whom he voiced on Harley Quinn. Meanwhile, Harley Quinn was renewed for a third season with its move to HBO Max, with season three set for a summer debut…

Apple TV+ has nailed down the cast for season two of The Afterparty, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Poppy Liu, Paul Walter Hauser, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall and Vivian Wu join star Tiffany Haddish and fellow season one holdovers Sam Richardson and Zöe Chao. The Afterparty season one followed Haddish’s Detective Danner as she searched for a killer during a house party following a high school reunion. The upcoming season will find Danner investigating a murder that takes place at a wedding…

