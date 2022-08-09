In Brief: Tom Cruise lining up three new films, and more

Tom Cruise will team up with his Top Gun: Maverick producer Christopher McQuarrie for a trio of upcoming projects, according to Deadline. One is an original song and dance-style musical they’ll create as a star vehicle for Cruise, another film with “franchise potential” and the third centering around Les Grossman, the gruff studio executive Cruise played in the 2008 movie comedy Tropic Thunder. In the meantime, the duo continues to work on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, set to come out June 28, 2024…

Stranger Things and Free Guy‘s Joe Keery, New Girl‘s Lamorne Morris and Never Have I Ever’s Richa Moorjani have been added to the cast of Fargo‘s upcoming fifth installment, joining previously announced stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The FX limited series “has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different, according to FX, which adds the fifth installment will be “Set in 2019,” and asks, “when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”…

Deadline reports Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond in Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to director Todd Phillips’ follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Batman’s titular foe. Lady Gaga recently confirmed on Instagram that she will star in the film, hinting that she’ll play Joker’s girlfriend and partner in crime, Harley Quinn. The movie, rumored to be a musical, is set to start shooting in December and hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2024…

