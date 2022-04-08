In Brief: Tom Hiddleston moves to ‘Darkness’ for Apple TV+; Trans actress Talisa Garcia cast in Disney+’s ‘Willow’, and more

Loki’s Tom Hiddleston has been tapped to star in the Apple TV+ limited series The White Darkness, according to Variety. The series, based on David Grann‘s book of the same name, follows the true life account of Henry Worsley, played by Hiddleston — a former soldier and devoted husband and father obsessed with adventure, which leads an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot. Hiddleston will next be seen in the Apple TV+ drama The Essex Serpent alongside Claire Danes, premiering in May…

Pen15‘s Maya Erskine has signed on to star in the upcoming Amazon series Mr. and Mrs Smith, replacing Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who exited over creative differences with fellow star and executive producer Donald Glover. Glover shared the news while interviewing himself for Interview magazine. Mr. and Mrs. Smith is based on the 2005 film of the same name that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as married assassins hired to kill each other…

ABC has renewed Judge Steve Harvey and Bachelor in Paradise for a second and eighth season, respectively, the network announced on Thursday. Judge Steve Harvey, which features the comedian serving as judge and jury over “a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom” based on “his own life experiences and some good old common sense,” is this season’s No. 1 new unscripted series in total viewers. Bachelor in Paradise was ranked as the No. 1 show in both its Monday and Tuesday time slots last summer with Adults 18-49. Premiere dates for the new seasons will be announced at a later date…

Deadline reports British actress Talisa Garcia has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Willow, marking the first known instance of an openly transgender actor has been cast in a Lucasfilm production. The TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, follows a princess who assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Garcia will reportedly play a queen and the mother to Tony Revolori’s character who takes part in the quest. The casting also marks the first known time a trans actor has portrayed a cis character in a Disney+ film or series. Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

