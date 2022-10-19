In Brief: Tony Danza headed to ‘And Just Like That…’, and more

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has been tapped to star in the action-adventure series Seven Wonders, currently in development at Amazon Video, according to Deadline. The series will follow Liu as Dr. Nate Grady, “a brilliant botanist-adventurer who teams up with the slippery international fixer Sloane Seydoux on a breathless race to solve an ancient mystery tied to the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World,” per the entertainment website…

Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood epic Babylon will hit theaters across the country a couple of days earlier than previously announced — on December 23, according to Variety. Paramount initially planned to release the movie in select theaters on December 25, before expanding it nationwide on January 6. Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood,” according to the official logline. Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Flea, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li also star…

Who’s the Boss? and Taxi alum Tony Danza has been tapped for a recurring role in season two of HBO Max’s And Just Like That…, according to Deadline. Sources tell the outlet that Danza will play the father of Che Diaz — portrayed by non-binary comedian/podcaster Sara Ramirez — in the sitcom they wrote about their family in the season one finale. Danza is set to star alongside his Who’s the Boss? Alyssa Milano and executive-produce a sequel to the 1984-1992 ABC series in development at Amazon Freevee…

Variety reports DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade and Angel Laketa Moore have been added to the cast of Robin Thede‘s A Black Lady Sketch Show, for its upcoming fourth season showcasing “Black women living relatable and hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations,” They join current series stars Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, Skye Townsend and Thede in the Emmy-winning HBO series…

