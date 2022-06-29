In Brief: ‘Who’s The Boss?’ reboot gets green light, and more

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann announced on Tuesday that he’s turning Australia, his epic 2008 romance film starring Nicole Kidman, into a six-episode director’s cut version for Hulu titled Faraway Downs. “I originally set out to take the notion of the sweeping Gone with the Wind-style epic and turn it on its head…A way of using romance and epic drama to shine a light on the roles of First Nations people and the painful scar in Australian history of the ‘Stolen Generations,’” Luhrmann explained in a statement obtained by Variety. He added, “While Australia the film has its own life, there was another telling of this story.” It’s one that includes “alternative plot twists that an episodic format has allowed us to explore.” Faraway Downs is set to launch this winter…

The first trailer for Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, based on the 2018 mission to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooding Thai cave, dropped on Tuesday. Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen play John Volanthen and Richard Stanton, two of the divers involved in the mission. After considering various options, the rescue team decided to remove the boys one by one by rendering them unconscious and swimming through the tunnels with them. Thirteen Lives — also starring Paul Gleeson, Tom Bateman and Joel Edgerton — is set for a limited theatrical release on July 29, before streaming on Amazon Prime Video August 5…

Deadline reports Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDB TV, is developing a reboot of the 1980s sitcom Who’s the Boss?, executive-produced by Norman Lear and featuring Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza reprising their roles as father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli. The reboot will reportedly follow Samantha’s life as a single mother, now living in the same house where the original was set, and her relationship with her now-retired dad. Judith Light and Danny Pintauro, who also starred in the original, are not attached to the new series as of yet. Katherine Helmond, who also starred in the original series, which aired on ABC from 1984-1992, died in 2019…

