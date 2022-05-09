In Brief: Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ bumped to 2023, and more

The release of Will Smith‘s upcoming film for Apple, ﻿Emancipation﻿, expected to premiere at this year’s fall film festivals, has been delayed to 2023, according to Variety. The movie, directed by Training Day helmer Antoine Fuqua, would have been Smith’s first release since his assault on comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars. As a result, Smith was banned from attending the Oscars and other Academy-related events for 10 years. Emancipation, written by Bill Collage, also stars The Survivor‘s Ben Foster and follows a runaway slave who tries to escape his owners…

Mindy Kaling‘s coming-of-age dramedy, Never Have I Ever, will return for season three on August 12, Netflix announced Sunday at its Netflix Is a Joke Fest, according to Entertainment Weekly. The series, which follows the life of an Indian American teen, stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young, with narration from John McEnroe…

The BBC announced Rwandan-born Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa [SHOO-tee GAT-wah] will succeed Jodie Whittaker as the next Doctor in Doctor Who. Whittaker made history in 2017, when she was cast as the first female doctor in the series’ then-54-year run. Gatwa will be the first Black actor to play the Doctor, aside from a one-off appearance by actress Jo Martin, who played Fugitive Doctor Ruth Clayton in a 2020 episode. Gatwa stars in the Netflix comedy Sex Education, where he plays Eric Effiong, best friend to Asa Butterfield’s Otis…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.