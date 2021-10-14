In video blog, Jeannie Mai says she “can’t believe” she’s pregnant

Gotham/WireImage

While it’s no surprise that Jeannie Mai is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Jeezy, the actress-turned-The Real host is still pretty shocked.

In a new episode of her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, Mai explained that she never pictured herself being in a baby way.

“If you took every penny I had and everything I loved and bet that I would be pregnant, I would absolutely bet against myself,” she noted with a laugh, calling being pregnant a “full-circle moment” for herself.

“I am in awe of how I grew to get to this place,” she admitted.

“I was always — and still am — very protective of women and people who don’t want to have kids,” she tells the camera in the confessional-style show. “I don’t like the guilt and the pressure that’s placed on women to have children. Just because we’re women, it means that we have the choice; it doesn’t mean that we have to have children.”

Mai explained she had “zero idea of how to take care of a newborn,” proving that by showing off a baby doll her friends had gifted her to get her used to the idea.

Jeezy already had two “beautiful” children, the actress said, and she was very content with not having any of her own. “That was our plan…But as you know, you’re always gonna have plan and then God reminds you who’s in charge.”

She credits her relationship with the rapper for changing her mind.

Mai explained it was sexual abuse she suffered as a child that led to the “trust” issues that she always thought would make motherhood a non-starter for her. As she wiped away tears, Jeannie noted that all began to melt away when she felt their baby kick.

