‘Indiana Jones 5’ bumped to 2023, Marvel movies moving, as Disney shifts schedule

Disney is bumping some of its biggest releases along in its 2022 schedule — and some into 2023.

Marvel Studios, which is also owned by ABC News’ parent company, has shifted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from March 25 to May 6 of 2022. In turn, Thor: Love and Thunder, which had been scheduled to open on May 6, now will premiere on July 8. Meanwhile, the opening of Black Panther‘s sequel, Wakanda Forever, has been moved from July 8 to November 11.

The changes have carried into 2023, as well.

The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel, was bumped from November 11, 2022, to early 2023; Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will now open on July 28, 2023; and the fifth Indiana Jones movie, which had been set to open on July 29, 2022, will now debut on June 30, 2023 — nearly in time for Harrison Ford‘s 81st birthday in July of that year.

Then again, as Indy himself has said, “It’s not the years, honey, it’s the mileage.”

