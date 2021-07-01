Indiana Jones 5 production halted; Harrison Ford’s injury reportedly “worse than first thought”

ABC

The shoulder injury Harrison Ford suffered while rehearsing a fight scene a week ago for the forthcoming Indiana Jones 5 movie appears to be worse than originally thought.

Filming on this latest installment, already delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has reportedly come to a halt while the 78-year-old recovers from the injury.

“It is Harrison’s last outing as Indiana and everyone thought it would be plain sailing,” a source tells The Sun. “But now Harrison is injured and it is worse than first thought.”

After a Disney spokesperson had initially told ABC News at the time that filming would continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, the insider says Ford will be sidelined for at least three months as he undergoes shoulder surgery.

“The film’s bosses have come together to work out the scheduling and it’s chaos,” notes the source. “The earliest they think they can restart the production is September.”

“It was not what anyone was expecting so to have to change everything is a huge blow,” adds the source.

Indiana Jones 5, which was originally slated to hit theaters July 9, was pushed back to July 29, 2022 this past April over COVID-19 concerns, according to Collider. Sources have yet to confirm whether this latest challenge will impact the film’s theatrical debut.

