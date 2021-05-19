Indiana Jones’ hat, Harry Potter’s glasses and magic wand and more going up for auction

Prop Store

If you’ve ever wanted to wear Harrison Ford‘s hat from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, or tool around in the same golf cart driven by Brad Pitt‘s Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, now you have your chance.

It would help if you have a ton of dough burning a hole in your pocket, should be said.

Those iconic props and more — like Daniel Radcliffe‘s glasses and magic wand as seen in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Parts 1 & 2, and a Carrie Fisher-annotated script to The Empire Strikes Back — are on the block as part of UK-based Prop Store’s unique Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.

Over three days, starting Tuesday, June 29th, fans will have a chance to bid on their favorites. Registration is now open at propstore.com/liveauction. Online proxy bids can be submitted from Tuesday, June 1st, 2021.

Here are some of the items and their estimated values:

Indiana Jones’ fedora from Temple of Doom: est: $150,000 – $250,000

R2-SHP Light-up Remote-Control Droid from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — $80,000 – $120,000

Jean-Luc Picard’s Ressikan Flute, Box and Costume Continuity Script for Patrick Stewart from Star Trek: The Next Generation — $50,000 – $70,000

Harry Potter’s Eyeglasses made for Daniel Radcliffe for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Parts 1 & 2 — $30,000 – $50,000

Harry Potter’s wand from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Parts 1 & 2 — $30,000 – $50,000

Carrie Fisher’s heavily annotated Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back script — $30,000 – $50,000

Jeannie bottle from I Dream of Jeannie — $30,000 – $50,000

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) bladed dueling lightsabers from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith — $30,000 – $50,000 each

Other lower-priced items include Frank the Pug’s “I Heart NY” hoodie from 1997’s Men In Black, which is estimated at $200; and Channing Tatum‘s Jenko tuxedo from 2012’s 21 Jump Street, which is valued at an estimated $800.

