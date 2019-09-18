Investigation clears ABC's 'The Rookie' of wrongdoing following former star's claims of harassment, sex assault

ABC/Ed Herrera(LOS ANGELES) — Following an exhaustive investigation by show producer eOne, a law firm and third-party firm, no wrongdoing was found to have taken place on the set of ABC’s The Rookie.

The investigation was launched after former star Afton Williamson claims to have been exposed to “racist bullying,” harassment, and even “sexual assault” on and off the set, implicating members of the show’s hair department, and guest star Demetrius Grosse.

She claimed her complaints were ignored by the show’s producers.

However, the query reportedly cleared all involved.

In a statement excerpted by the Los Angeles Times, eOne noted, “The investigation encompassed nearly 400 hours of interviews and review of evidence, involving a significant amount of material, including video, that was provided to and examined by the investigator.”

“As a result of the independent investigation, we have concluded that those identified in Ms. Williamson’s allegations did not conduct themselves in an unlawful manner or demonstrate behavior inappropriate for the workplace,” it continued.

“It was also concluded that the executive producers, including showrunner Alexi Hawley, addressed matters of which they were made aware promptly and in a fair and reasonable manner.”

In response, on Instagram, Williamson expressed her outrage at “the lengths that were taken to Deceive, Lie, and Cover Up the Truth,” and noted, “It’s Heartbreaking for everyone on that set; Past and Present. And for every Actor out there who Stands in the Face Of Harassment and Discrimination, Assault and Injustice.”

She continued, “As a Black Woman, an Artist, an Actor, in 2019. My Speaking the Truth, Standing up for myself, and Leaving an Unsafe Work Environment, Changed things for a lot of people: Black Women, Artists, Actors, Victims, and Survivors of Injustice and Discrimination.”

Williamson played training officer Talia Bishop in The Rookie, opposite Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan. The show is slated to return for its second season September 29.

