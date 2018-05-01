Is “Belle” director Amma Asante in the running to direct Marvel's “Black Widow”?

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Belle and A United Kingdom director Amma Asante is reportedly being considered to helm a forthcoming Marvel movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Asante is in the running to direct Marvel’s upcoming stand-alone Black Widow film. The news comes as Jessica Jones’ director S.J. Clarkson is preparing to sign on to direct the fourth Star Trek film, becoming the first woman to do so for the franchise.

THR reports that Asante isn’t the only director vying for the director’s position, though. Marvel has reportedly also interviewed multiple filmmakers including Deniz Gamze Erguven and Chloe Zhao.



Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, would be the second female-led film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first will be Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, which is scheduled to drop in 2019.

Marvel Studios is owned by ABC News parent company Disney.



