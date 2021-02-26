Is Emma Watson retiring from acting?

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images(LONDON) — Rumors swirled on Thursday that Emma Watson retired from acting, but her manager says that’s just not the case.

The Harry Potter star has kept a low-profile in recent years, but that doesn’t mean she’s given up on the gig. Her manger, Jason Weinberg, told Entertainment Weekly, “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”

The idea that Emma, 30, retired from acting gained traction after a Daily Mail article claimed that “dormant” was “movie-speak for she’s ‘given up acting.'” The outlet also suggested that she was doing so in order to spend more time with her partner, Leo Robinton.

By Danielle Long

