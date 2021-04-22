Is ‘Felicity’ next to get the reboot treatment? Star Scott Foley weighs in

ABC/Jeff Niera

Felicity, the late 90s drama, could be heading back to television in the form of a reboot — hints series star Scott Foley.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 48-year-old-actor who played the hunky Noel Crane on the show, teased the possibility of a revival in the new interview.

“Felicity was such a specific show because it dealt with a specific time in those characters’ lives… Freshmen in college through graduating college,” he reflected.

And, while he was originally opposed to bringing back the teen drama, Foley admits that something finally happened to give him a change of heart about bringing the show back in some form.

“A few years ago the cast got together for a panel discussion on its 20th anniversary,” the Scandal alum explained. “Being around them, being on stage again changed my mind. I missed working with them and I would give it another shot.”

However, his lips were sealed about what a possible revival would look like.

Prior to that revelation, Foley was callled the “lone holdout” of any and all revival plans during a 2018 interview with the Today Show.

During the interview, stars Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman and Greg Grunberg all expressed interest about continuing or retelling Felicity Porter’s story.

Felicity — created by J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves — ran for four seasons between 1999 and 2002 on the WB, winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography.

The series was also hailed by Time magazine as being one of the “All-Time 100 Best TV Shows” during a 2007 roundup.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.