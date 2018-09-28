Is Gwyneth Paltrow getting hitched this weekend?

ABC/Kevin Mazur(NEW YORK) — There might be wedding bells ringing this weekend for Gwyneth Paltrow and her fiancé, TV producer Brad Falchuk.

Us Weekly reports the two will be getting hitched at an intimate ceremony at Paltrow’s home in New York’s ritzy Hamptons.

Back in July, a source told Us that Paltrow was planning a “small and personal” wedding with fewer than 20 guests. Her children with ex-husband Chris Martin, Apple and Moses, will both “have a part in the ceremony.”

Paltrow and Falchuk confirmed their engagement back in January, saying in a statement, “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.