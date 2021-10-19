Is Harry Styles joining the MCU?

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

(POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT) Some fans would already call Harry Styles a superhuman, but now he might be playing one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The potential casting news came out of last night’s L.A. premiere of The Eternals. Variety writer Matt Donnelly tweeted, “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.

Eros — also known as Starfox in the comics — is said to be the complete opposite of the evil Thanos, who was played by Josh Brolin in The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy films. He’s carefree and has the power to change people’s emotions. To quote Marvel’s own database, “Eros grew up to be a fun-loving, carefree womanizer in contrast to his brother…”

Do with that what you will, tabloids.

Apparently, Harry makes a cameo as the character at the end of The Eternals. Variety editor Marc Malkin also tweeted, “When Harry Styles shows up in the MCU. Audience squealed.”

The Eternals hits theaters November 5.

