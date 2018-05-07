Is Jamie Foxx in talks to play Spawn in the upcoming reboot?

Image Comics – 2018(LOS ANGELES) — Jamie Foxx is reportedly in talks for the starring role in the upcoming reboot of Spawn.

According to The Hashtag Show, Foxx was offered the part, but has not officially agreed to it. Todd McFarlane, who created the character of Spawn in the ’90s, will write and direct the reboot.

Like the comic book, the film follows an ex-Marine named Al Simmons who dies, goes to Hell, and sells his soul in order to see his wife on Earth again. Unfortunately, when he returns, he learns his wife has moved on. He eventually becomes an anti-hero for his city, using his supernatural powers to lay waste to criminals.

Michael Jai White played Spawn in the original 1997 film.

On Monday, a popular fan artist, Boss Logic, shared a first look at what Foxx could possibly look like as the undead Al Simmons in film. He captioned the image, “Trying out @iamjamiefoxx as #Spawn today.”

This is not the first time Fox played a comic book character. He portrayed Electro in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-man 2.

