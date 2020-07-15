Is Jennifer Grey planning a new 'Dirty Dancing' movie?

Photo by Vestron/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is teaming up with Lionsgate for a new dance movie, and Deadline reports “rumblings” that it could be a new film based on the 1987 classic.

Lionsgate holds distribution rights to the Dirty Dancing films, in which Grey played Frances “Baby” Houseman, a young girl who falls for her Catskills resort dance instructor, Johnny Castle, played by the late Patrick Swayze.

Dirty Dancing grossed just shy of $64 million domestically in 19 weeks, plus another $150 million globally.

A short-lived TV series of the same name followed in 1988, and a follow-up film that recycled the plot of the original movie, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, was released in 2004.

A remake of the original, directed by Kenny Ortega of the High School Musical films, aired on ABC in 2017, starring Abigail Breslin in Grey’s role.

Details on the upcoming film are being kept quiet, but Deadline says sources are neither confirming nor denying the rumors.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.