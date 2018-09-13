Is Selena Gomez clapping back at designer who called her “ugly”?

ABC/Image Group LA(NEW YORK) — Selena Gomez made an interesting fashion statement while out to dinner in New York City on Tuesday.

People has photos of the singer with the word “ugly” bejeweled onto her hair. She sported a ponytail with a braid down the middle and the word spelled out in rhinestones on one side.

Many took it to be a clap back at Italian designer Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana, who commented on Instagram earlier this year that Selena was “so ugly.”

Fans and friends quickly came to Selena’s defense, including Miley Cyrus.

“Well what that d*** head said (if it’s true) is f****** false and total bullsh**,” Miley wrote in a comment on an Instagram fan page. “She fine as f***.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.