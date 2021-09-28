Issa Rae discusses married life and the possibility of having kids in ‘Self’ magazine

Photo: Andy Jackson

Issa Rae is sharing rare details about her personal life in the September issue of Self magazine.

Rae, who recently tied the knot to longtime boyfriend Louis Diame over the summer, says married life is treating her well.

“I’m extremely happy,” she shares.

While Rae is clearly enjoying being a wife, the Insecure creator and star — who admits she’s definitely a “workaholic” — says she’s not yet ready to add mother to her priority list.

“I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window,” she explains. “Women, Black women especially — unless you’re Viola Davis or Angela Bassett — you have a window when people are going to want to continue to see you and see what you can do. Then there are so many limitations placed upon you, and that does keep me up.”

She continues, “I want to do as much as I can while I still can. I know it’s not the proper mentality to think that kids will slow you down, but I do feel that way.”

In addition to family life, Rae is also focusing on the fifth and final season of her hit HBO series Insecure. Rae says after an amazing run, she’s ready for the next chapter in her career.

“I’m definitely ready to let it go,” she said about the show ending. “I knew that I wanted to end it after five seasons. And I feel like I’m really proud of this season that we’re shooting now. It’s so much fun, and it’s made me appreciate the show in a different way.”

The fifth and final season of Insecure premieres Sunday, October 24 at 10 p.m. ET. As previously reported, Rae is expected to return, along with Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Courtney Taylor.