“It still doesn’t seem real” — ‘Archer’ stars on the show starting its 12th season tonight

On FXX tonight at 10 p.m. ET, the four-time Emmy-winning animated spy series Archer kicks off its twelfth season with two back-to-back episodes.

Amber Nash, who plays hard-drinking, hedonistic H.R. rep Pam Poovey on the show, tells ABC Audio of the show’s longevity, “God, it doesn’t seem real!”

She continues, “When we first started, we were like, ‘Is this show going to fly? Like, are we going to get away with all this stuff?’ And then once, like, season two hit and people were kind of all about it, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is so crazy.’ I still can’t believe it’s been going on for 12 years.”

Lucky Yates, who plays the spy show’s morally flexible mad scientist Algernop Krieger, agrees. “It’s nuts.”

He says of his dark alter-ego, “Getting to play the wild card type character in anything is the dream for me.”

Nash credits the show’s cast — which also includes the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer, SNL vet Chris Parnell as Cyril, Aisha Tyler as Lana, Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol, and the late Jessica Walter as Archer’s boozy mom, Malory — with its long life.

“The casting was so great that even though we’ve never, I mean…Lucky and I didn’t meet everybody until a few seasons in, like it still felt like everybody was in the same room together.”

She added, “It was really kind of magical how it all worked out.”

Yates teases tonight’s installments, saying, “The first episode, I laughed all the way through it…The action is amazing. There’s so much packed into the first episode, it feels like an hour-long thing. And then the second episode is almost brilliant slapstick.”

He adds, “This season is hilarious.”

Archer also streams next day via FX on Hulu.

