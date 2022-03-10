“It was spine-tingling!” Ewan McGregor on seeing Hayden Christensen again for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

ABC

As part of its coverage of Disney+’s upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Entertainment Weekly released an extended interview with Ewan McGregor, who portrays the titular hero.

McGregor explained that he’d first returned to the Star Wars universe a couple of years ago, and after he’d agreed to the show, he was asked to do so-called “chemistry reads” with potential co-stars, which were held on the set of The Mandalorian.

He was given “generic Jedi robes” to wear for the test shoot, but they had the desired effect. “I was walking out…and I was aware, suddenly of the crew…looking at me coming in [wearing] Obi-Wan’s costume, and I could feel that sort of excitement running through,” McGregor said, smiling. “It was exciting.”

McGregor said the best part was reuniting with his prequels co-star Hayden Christensen, who reprises his role as Kenobi’s fallen student and battle brother Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

“It was sort of spine-tingling,” the Emmy-winning actor enthused. “It was just amazing to see Hayden, full stop. I’m so close with him. We’ve stayed in touch over the years, but we hadn’t seen each other in a long time. And…once Hayden was on board…we met [during the lockdown] in Santa Monica in a park…and we had this long catch-up.”

McGregor noted, “I love him so much, and we have this special bond of making those two…films together…And to be with him on set again…it was just odd.”

Ewan added, “I look over at him…as Anakin…and it was…like the period of time between [the prequels] and now didn’t exist. It was so peculiar!”

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts May 25 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

