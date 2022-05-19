It’s a boy! Rihanna reportedly welcomes first child with A$AP Rocky

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

There’s got to be nothing but love on the brain for Rihanna right now!

The superstar singer and fashion icon welcomed her first baby with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. According to People, a source close to the couple says they are at home in Los Angeles with the baby.

Per TMZ, Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, gave birth to her baby boy last Friday, May 13. The name of the baby is not yet known.

The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer and A$AP, 33, started dating in July 2020, according to People. The A$AP Mob rapper opened up for Rihanna during the U.S. stops on her Diamonds World Tour. He was also featured on the remix of Rihanna’s 2012 single, “Cockiness (Love It).” The duo was spotted out and about a few times, and rumors really began circulating after Rihanna included A$AP in her 2020 Fenty Skin beauty campaign.

The news of Rihanna’s pregnancy shook the music world. While fans had been patiently awaiting new music from the Barbados native, she was busy planning her preggo debut. In the cute reveal, the couple were photographed in Harlem, New York, A$AP’s hometown, holding hands and showing off Rihanna’s growing baby bump. In one photo, A$AP kisses the mom-to-be on her forehead; in another close-up image, A$AP’s hands adorn hers, showing off not only the bump but also the multicolor jewels that accompanied her stylish foot-length pink jacket.

Throughout the duration of her pregnancy, Rihanna stepped out in style. From multiple chic all-black looks to bump-revealing colorful ensembles and even couture party looks, the singer’s fashion during the nine months was always a topic of discussion.

She opened up about her fashion journey as a mom-to-be to Vogue.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'” she told the magazine. “I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Rihanna has also opened up about what becoming a mom means to her, saying the experience has changed the way she relates to her own mother, Monica Braithwaite.

“Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!” she wrote on Instagram for her mom’s birthday in April. “She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!!”

