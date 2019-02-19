It's a wrap! Principal photography ends on 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

ABC/Randy Holmes(LONDON) — J.J. Abrams hit up Twitter on Friday to announce the completion of principal photography on Star Wars IX.

The film is said to be the final installment of the Skywalker family saga, which launched in 1977. The movie stars series newcomers Keri Russell, Naomi Ackie, and Richard E. Grant, along with he main cast from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, led by Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, and Joonas Suotamo.

Original trilogy cast members Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams also return, as does Carrie Fisher, who will appear posthumously using previously unreleased footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars IX, due out in December from Lucasfilm, is still untitled.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

