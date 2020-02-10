It's an honor just to be tweeted: The 92nd Oscars' most-tweeted moments
(NEW YORK) — Sunday night’s 92nd Annual Academy Awards had Twitter celebrating, with users taking to the social media service to shout out their favorite moments, movies and moviemakers.
ABC News’ social media masters have crunched the numbers and found who was posting what on the big night.
Top 5 most Tweeted moments of the night
- Parasite wins Best Picture
- Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Joker
- Bong Joon-ho wins Best Director for Parasite
- Renee Zellweger wins Best Actress for Judy
- Eminem’s performance
Most Tweeted-about celebs
- Bong Joon-ho
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Eminem
- Brad Pitt
- Natalie Portman
Most Tweeted about movies
- Parasite
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Jojo Rabbit
- Toy Story 4
