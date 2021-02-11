“It's changed my life”: Kristen Wiig reveals she's married; talks work and family life during the pandemic

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Kristen Wiig let slip that she and fiancée Avi Rothman have already tied the knot.

The SNL vet and Wonder Woman baddie made the revelation on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday.

Wiig revealed married life — and being a mother to her infant twins — has been a bright spot during the pandemic.

“Besides the fact that we are where we are, it’s hard to not feel so much of the s*** and struggle that’s going on, in my home, I’m very lucky about having these two babies and my husband,” the star told Stern.

Wiig said of her family, “They make it all better, and it’s changed my life.”

The actress admits that while she’s not going “to an actual set,” because of COVID-19 shooting rules, but even taking time to promote her new comedy Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar got her homesick.

“[I]t’s really hard because I’m always convinced they’ll forget who I am if I’m gone for a day. I have looked at my children and been like, ‘I am your mother.'”

Wiig’s latest project, the comedy Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which also stars 50 Shades of Grey‘s Jamie Dornan, debuts in limited theaters and On Demand tomorrow.

