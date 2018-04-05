It's Jerzday! “Jersey Shore” is back tonight!

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Tonight, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino [Gwada-neeno], Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will return to their old MTV stomping grounds at 8 p.m. Eastern for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The limited-run series has the gang trading the Jersey cold for the hot Miami nightlife, with the exception of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who skipped the reunion in order to avoid “toxic situations” — reportedly a return to her rocky past with Ronnie.

ABC Radio wanted to know what made now the right time to come back, especially considering that Snooki and her bestie JWoww are both married with two kids each.

Jenni explains, “I think for us it was perfect timing because our kids were a little bit older. We’re very secure in our relationships.” Snooki chimes in with a laugh, “Knock on wood.”

Snooki adds, “You see all the shows coming back like Will and Grace, Roseanne and like we’re like, ‘Why don’t we do a comeback?’ Like, I feel like we were a big thing back then.”

“There obviously was a void in the TV game and for probably about five years since we’ve been absent,” Situation tells us with a laugh.

So, has adulting — and motherhood — changed Snooki or JWoww?

“Moms go hard!” Vinny said, admitting surprise. “You think young kids party hard? You should see moms that have been cooped up in a house.”

JWoww and Snooki agreed. “Yes, we are 100 percent Bad Moms. Like when you think of that movie, we are Mila Kunis…The moms went hard.”

“I think this was the wildest Jenni ever was,” Deena said. “Yeah, I had to live it up,” Jenni agreed.

Jersey Shore originally aired on MTV from December 2009 to December 2012, and led to the spinoffs, including Snooki & JWoww and The Pauly D Project.

