“It's just lovely”: Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay talk Oscar love for '1917'

Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917 is a major contender at this weekend's 92nd Academy Awards, having snagged 10 nominations, including Best Picture.

Mendes’ epic centers on two British soldiers, played by Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, who are in a desperate race across enemy territory with an urgent message that could save thousands of soldiers — including a brother of one of the men.

ABC Audio chatted with the pair about the reaction to the film, which has been an awards season darling, culminating on Sunday night at the Oscars on ABC.

“Oh, it’s just wonderful,” MacKay enthused. “I think first and foremost…it was such a team effort. So for everyone involved, all the hundreds of people that were a part of putting it together it’s lovely that it’s being received well by a large audience.”

He added, it’s “also lovely as well that it’s an original story…that’s actually a rarity nowadays. And it’s really nice to see that there’s still an appetite for that.”

MacKay and Chapman also dished on which fellow nominees they’re rooting for. “I’ve literally very recently saw Little Women,” MacKay said, “I thought all the performances were amazing in that. With Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, who both were were nominated.”

He added, “I loved Parasite. I thought I was just amazing.”

Chapman said of Jojo Rabbit, which was nominated for six Oscars, “I watched [it] for the second time, and Roman [Griffin Davis] in that is so good.”

MacKay agreed, saying of its nominated writer and director, “Taika Waititi, all his films…His way of getting across…a message, that’s not sort of spoon feeding you, but it’s sort of hidden within just great comedy. It’s really, really cool.”

