“It's like the big leagues”: Ryan Reynolds confirms 'Deadpool 3' underway with Marvel Studios

One of the more anticipated elements of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox earlier this year, at least for comic movie fans, is that the Disney-owned Marvel Studios, home of Avengers: Endgame and other films, would finally have access to Fox’s slate of heroes and villains as seen in the X-Men movies.

And then of course, there’s Deadpool.

In a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the alter-ego of the red-suited mercenary himself, Ryan Reynolds, confirmed that pre-production on Deadpool 3 is underway.

“Yeah, we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

It remains to be seen how the R-rated “Merc with a mouth” will find a home in the PG-13 world of the MCU, but Disney CEO Bob Iger assured fans earlier in 2019 that they have no intention of taming the character — who, until Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker danced onto the scene, had earned the most money of any R-rated movie ever.

Reynolds currently can be seen in the Michael Bay action movie 6 Underground, on Netflix.

