It's official: The Emmys are going virtual

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — While it certainly appeared this was a possibility, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has informed its members that this year’s 72nd Annual Emmy Awards is officially going virtual.

Variety broke the news that the organization informed yesterday’s brand-new nominees of the change, noting they should prepare to party from home.

“As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th,” the industry trade quotes the letter. “This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!”

And while the run-up to awards season usually sees celebs getting in their spa time, cleanses, and seaweed wraps, the Academy told nominees there will be a lot of technical assistance, “to make you look fabulous.”

“We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with [host] Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice,” the letter reportedly reads. “We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ‘on screen’ moments.'”

The 72nd Emmy Awards will will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

By Stephen Iervolino

