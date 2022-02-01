It’s official: Tom Brady has retired

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After 22 seasons and 7 Super Bowl Rings, Tom Brady is calling it a career.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Brady addressed his legions of fans to break the news.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed … I have tried my very best these past 22 years,” Brady began.

“There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things.”

The quarterback, arguably the greatest of all time, also noted, “I’m fortunate to have cofounded incredible companies like @autograph.io @bradybrand, @tb12sports that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress,” he wrote.

“I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.”

Even as the oldest player in the league, 44-year-old Brady had one his best seasons in his swan song. He led the league in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43).

Brady played two seasons with the Buccaneers after leaving New England in 2020. In his first season in Tampa Bay, he led the Bucs to their first Super Bowl win since 2003.

He holds virtually every career record by a quarterback, including most passing yards (84,520), pass completions (7,263) and passing touchdowns (624).

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.