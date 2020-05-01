“It's OK to feel scared”: Demi Moore, daughters, talk about lockdown life

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Demi Moore has been living life in lockdown with her ex, Bruce Willis, and their their three daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

Moore and their daughters recently posted a video to Instagram about how they’re getting on — and how they feel about people not “following common sense” social distancing and quarantine rules.

“You can’t change anybody else,” Rumer offers. “None of us are able to…change anyone’s belief system.” She adds, “I think the best thing you can do is lead by example.”

Moore agreed, saying people, “Need to do what [they] think is right.”

Demi also commented, “First of all, knowing that, that’s really scary because they’re placing themselves at risk for potentially contracting the virus and dying. It’s OK to feel scared. That’s pretty normal, and we’re not alone. You’re not alone to feel that way.”

The G.I. Jane star says to stave off being irritated, she suggests “doing little things, like taking those moments to do thoughtful meditation, any kind of writing, to get the emotions out and not stuff down your feelings of fear or frustration.”

As for her, she’s “Exercising and letting go,” adding, “We each have our own journey, and we don’t know what that is for someone else.”

