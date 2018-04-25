It's slime time: Nickelodeon is bringing back “Double Dare”

Nickelodeon(LOS ANGELES) — Double Dare, Nickelodeon’s goop-filled game show, is coming back. The series, which pitted kids against each other in trivia, and more famously, in gross physical challenges, debuted on Oct. 6, 1986, on Nickelodeon, and ran from 1986-1993.

The network has given the green light to 40 brand new episodes, and promises to be just as messy as the original. Two teams will compete for prizes by doing messy physical tasks, answering trivia questions and running the legendary obstacle course, which features the human hamster wheel, the gigantic mouth, the wringer, and the iconic Double Dare nose.

The popular show hit syndication in 1998, and spawned offshoots including Super Sloppy Double Dare, Family Double Dare, and Double Dare 2000 in the years that followed.

