“It’s strange”: Alec Baldwin returns to acting for the first time following ‘Rust’ shooting

ABC News

With an Instagram post, Alec Baldwin says he’s returned to work in front of the camera for the first time since he fired the fatal shot that left a crew member dead, and the director injured on the set of the Western Rust.

“It’s strange to go back to work,” Baldwin admitted to the camera. “I haven’t worked since October 21st of last year, when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film and we had the accidental death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.” He added, “I still find that hard to say.”

Baldwin didn’t note in the video the project on which he’s currently working.

An investigation is still underway as to how a live round ended up in the pistol that discharged on the set as Baldwin pointed it at Hutchins. The round fatally struck the 42-year-old cinematographer and injured 48-year-old director Joel Souza.

Baldwin insists the Colt pistol “went off” while in his hand, after he was assured it was “cold,” or empty.

Several lawsuits have already been filed against Baldwin and the other producers on the now-scuttled film, accusing them of cutting corners, leading to unsafe conditions on set.

Investigators say hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered from the movie’s New Mexico set, including “a mix” of blanks, inert “dummy” rounds, and live ammunition, which many experts say had no place being on set.

Incidentally, Baldwin’s post was followed by another in which he didn’t mention the shooting, and instead cheerfully recounted which TV shows he binges while traveling.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.