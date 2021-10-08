It’s that time of year: ‘The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror” returns Sunday

FOX

If you needed any other hint that Halloween is close upon us, consider that The Simpsons is airing its latest “Treehouse of Horror” anthology on Sunday.

The annual event spins several spooky stand-alone stories from Springfield’s favorite family, but for the latest installment, there will be five segments instead of the traditional three.

“Treehouse of Horror XXXII” will feature one segment inspired by Edward Gorey‘s creepy animation, called “The Telltale Bart.” Voiced by a Vincent Prince sound-alike, the segment will chronicle Bart’s “evil deeds each month of the year.”

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXII airs Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

