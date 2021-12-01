“It’s the moment I’ve waited for my entire life”: Michael B. Jordan takes the reins of his career, and ‘Creed III’

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan‘s battle-scarred alter-ego Erik Stevens/Killmonger famously faces off with Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa, saying, “I’ve lived my entire life, waiting for this moment!” In real life, Jordan is saying the same thing, in a feature piece with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor, producer and director of the upcoming Creed III isn’t letting his moment pass, either.

“My ambition has intersected at this moment where I have the experience and knowledge to direct…and [the ability] to maximize it by having a production company,” Jordan says. “It’s my turn to make my impact while I have the energy and strength.”

The 34-year-old adds, “It’s the moment I’ve waited for my entire life. This is it.”

Jordan, whose Outlier Society production company is backing the third Creed film, in addition to other projects, notes, “To be young, Black and successful — and disruptive — in this industry, there’s a certain navigation to get to the place I need to get to.”

He adds, “This is the most open that things have been for somebody who’s in favor right now, and you try to…stay in it for as long as you can.”

Jordan explains that taking a leading role for director Denzel Washington in the December 25 release A Journal for Jordan was a chance to get a master class in both acting and directing before Creed III started shooting.

“Denzel perfected ‘leading man,'” he says. “He was like, ‘I’m going to f***ing dominate this one thing and master it.”

The actor also has another role model in Will Smith. “He says all the time that he doesn’t feel like he’s the most talented, but he works the hardest,” Michael says.

Creed III opens November 23, 2022.

