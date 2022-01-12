“I’ve won the Golden Ticket”: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ star Ming-Na Wen on hitting the Disney-Marvel-‘Star Wars’ trifecta

Disney+

“I’ve won the Golden Ticket!” That’s the word from Ming-Na Wen, who appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday, the day the Star Wars spin-off series’ third episode dropped on Disney+.

The seemingly ageless 58-year-old actress is tickled she’s hit a rarefied high-water mark, known as the Disney Trifecta: That is, she voiced Mulan in Disney’s 1998 animated film of the same name; she followed that as special agent Melinda May in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and now plays assassin Fennec Shand on The Book of Boba Fett.

“I’ve won the golden ticket,” she laughed to fellow Disney Legend Robin Roberts. “That will be on my tombstone, I think, ‘I’ve won the golden ticket. ‘”

A life-long geek and an out and proud former alumna of her high school’s Sci-Fi Club, Ming-Na explained Star Wars was always a presence in her life. “When I was a little kid, you know…I would like pretend I’m like the female Han Solo because I loved Luke, I loved Princess Leia and I wanted to like be the rogue warrior, you know, to be in battles with them.”

She adds, “Never in my life did I imagine that I would actually become a character…[alongside] the legendary Boba Fett of all things. I still pinch myself. I really do because I’m a kid!”

The actress says of her Star Wars stardom, “[I]t’s just one of those moments where you go, ‘Wow, I’ve manifested this and if I can do it, anyone can, anyone can.'”

She explains, “You know, a little Chinese girl, you know, an immigrant coming to this country with a single mom…” she says, calling her career, ‘the epitome of the American dream.'”

