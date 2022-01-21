‘Jack Ryan’ movie, TV producer Mace Neufeld dead at 93

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Producer Mace Neufeld, who had a long a varied career in Hollywood, has died. The Hollywood Reporter notes the producer passed away in his sleep at his Beverly Hills home at 93.

When Neufeld was still in high school, he became a finalist for a Pulitzer, with a photo he snapped of an injured G.I. returning to the arms of his family in New York City after World War II.

In Hollywood, he not only represented musical acts including Neil Diamond and Lou Rawls, but also actors like James Caan and acclaimed writer Buck Henry.

Neufeld’s first job as an executive producer was the 1976 horror classic The Omen, and his credits went on to include the Cold War thriller No Way Out starring Kevin Costner and 2003’s Gods and Generals among others.

Neufeld also made a household name of thriller writer Tom Clancy, by optioning the then-relatively unknown novelist’s The Hunt for Red October for the big screen. The hit 1990 film starring Sean Connery as a rogue Soviet submariner and Alec Baldwin as CIA analyst Jack Ryan led to more Clancy-based films, including 1992’s Patriot Games and 1994’s Clear and Present Danger with Harrison Ford playing Ryan.

Neufeld was also credited with Amazon Prime’s ongoing Jack Ryan series starring John Krasinski.

