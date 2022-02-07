‘Jackass Forever’ eclipses ‘Moonfall’ with $23.5 million box office debut

Paramount Pictures

Jackass Forever proved too much at the box office for the star-studded disaster flick Moonfall. The second movie based on 2000-2003 MTV series, starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and company, debuted with an estimated $23.5 million.

Moonfall, on the other hand, had a disastrous opening weekend, earning just an estimated 10.1 million bucks — about seven percent of what it cost to make. The film, starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and Donald Sutherland, has not yet opened overseas.

Coming in third was Spider-Man: No Way Home with an estimated $9.6 million in its eighth week of release. Its stateside total now stands at $749 million. Overseas, Sony-Marvel’s third Spider-Man movie has earned $1.03 billion to date, bringing its worldwide tally to $1.78 billion.

Scream landed in fourth place, collecting an estimated $4.7 million in its fourth week in theaters. Its total domestic gross after four weeks is $68.9 million. The latest chapter in the horror franchise tacked on $51.4 million overseas to date, putting its current global total at $120.3 million.

Rounding out the top five was Sing 2, with an estimated $4.2 million, putting its domestic earnings at $139.6 million to date. The animated musical feature has earned $152 million overseas, bringing its seven-week worldwide total to $291.5 million.

Also opening this weekend was The Wolf and the Lion, debuting in tenth place with an estimated $675,027 from 800 theaters, and The Worst Person in the World, landing in 19th place, with an estimated $135,042 from four theaters.

