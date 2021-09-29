‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera taken to rehab by police

Margera in 2013 – Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Florida police took Bam Margera to a rehab facility after the Jackass star was found “acting out of control” at a Tampa Bay-area hotel on Sunday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office tells The New York Post.

Police responded to a report of an “emotionally disturbed person” at the Don CeSar Hotel in St. Pete Beach, according to a police department spokesperson.

The exact nature of Margera’s disturbance was not revealed, but he was reportedly taken into custody after officers discovered the 41-year-old reality star had a legal order against him, which required that he be taken to rehab.

“They received a call that something was going wrong there,” the sheriff’s department spokesperson tells the newspaper. “When deputies arrived, they were informed that Mr. Margera had an ex parte order, which is a judge’s order for court-ordered rehabilitation. Those are taken out by a third party on behalf of the person,” the spokesperson continued.

It’s unclear who requested that a judge order Margera to seek treatment, nor is it known where he was taken.

Sunday’s transfer was not considered an arrest, says the spokesperson, who also said Margera is “not going to face any criminal charges.”

