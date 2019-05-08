Jada Pinkett Smith admits she's “gotten a little hostile” toward Will Smith's flirty co-stars

Photo: Stan Evans(LOS ANGELES) — In her latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about how she handled her jealous feelings toward other women who worked with her husband, Will Smith.

Pinkett Smith, who’s been married to Will since 1997, says at the start of their relationship she felt insecure when Smith’s fans and co-stars seemed to go overboard with him.

“There was only, like, one or two times where I might have gotten a little hostile where I felt like people stepped over a boundary and they were disrespectful,” Pinkett Smith said to her daughter, Willow Smith, mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and their episode guest, Ayesha Curry during the show.

She continued, “I know who I am. And, more importantly, he knows who I am, right?”

“So the responsibility is more on the men,” Norris added.

Pinkett Smith agreed, adding, “I think also you need to have an internal space of confidence. At the end of the day, that’s part of it.”

New episodes of Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk are available on Mondays on Facebook Watch.

