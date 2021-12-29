Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about her hair loss; Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart remember 2021; & more

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith is suffering from the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which causes hair loss. The Matrix Resurrections star opened up about the disease Wednesday in an Instagram video.

“Look at this line right here,” Jada said as she ran her finger across a bald line patch along the center of her scalp. But now that she’s shaved her head, Smith plans to get creative: “Mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m going to make me a little crown.”

The 50-year-old entertainer captioned the video, “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends.”

In other news, Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart are hilariously recapping the year in their series, 2021 and Done, which is now streaming on Peacock.

In their segment Viral Overload, “Snoop says, “Shortly after the Olympics, a new trend popped up on social media, the Hood Olympics.” Then, in a series of videos, several people try and fail to climb over a stack of milk crates.

“This was a move the crackheads told the dope dealers, if I do this you give me a 20 rock,” Snoop said.

Finally, after breaking up with Common, Tiffany Haddish is hoping to meet the right man. She went to her grandfather’s village in the African country of Eritrea and received a spa treatment that she hashtagged, “#vaginalsmoking.”

“They put butter in my hair, turmeric & honey on my face, sesame oil all over my body and butter in my hot box,” the comedian and actress commented on Instagram. “They put burning wood in a hole in the ground and you sit in the smoke and sweat. I am ready to be tasted. BRING IN THE MEN.”

