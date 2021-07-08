Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she “passed out” on set of ‘The Nutty Professor’: “I went to work high”

Facebook Watch Live

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up her previous struggles with drugs and alcohol — including being high while working on a comedy classic film.

During Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk, the 49-year-old co-host, who’s been candid about her lifelong struggles with substance abuse, revealed her own personal “eye-opening incident” that occurred while filming the 1996 comedy The Nutty Professor, which starred Eddie Murphy.

“So I wasn’t the type of person that was drinking every day. You know, I was, like, a weekend party girl,” Jada began, explaining that she would party from Thursday to Monday mornings.

Smith’s mother and co-host, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, then asked if her partying schedule ever “interfered with your being able to go to work.”

“I had one incident,” Smith confessed. “That was an eye-opening incident for me as well. I had one incident on Nutty Professor. I passed out. Makeup trailer,” she admitted. “I went to work high, and it was a bad batch of ecstasy.”

“I told everybody that I had taken — I must’ve had old medication in a vitamin bottle. That’s what I said. But I tell you what I did though. Got my a** together and got on that set,” Smith added. “That was the last time.”

