Jada Pinkett Smith to release “honest & gripping” memoir fall 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to speak for herself, and she’ll do that in her new, not-yet-titled book that will release in the fall of 2023.

In partnership with Dey Street Books, the Red Table Talk host plans to publish an “honest and gripping” memoir that will chronicle lessons learned throughout her “difficult but riveting” journey. As detailed in a press release, the book will explore personal life experiences “from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power.”

The release adds, “With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood.”

At the center of the book are the “unexpected love stories” of Jada’s “complicated marriage” to Will and her relationship with herself.

“The world has imposed many labels and narratives on Jada Pinkett Smith,” Carrie Thornton, Dey Street Books VP and Editorial Director said. “This is down to the realities of our media landscape, but also the roles thrust upon women by culture.”

Thorton added, “This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior. It is my great honor to take that journey with her.”

