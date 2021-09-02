Jake Gyllenhaal photobombs cosplayer portraying his ‘Spider-Man’ baddie, Mysterio

Jay Maidment/©2019 CTMG, Inc. All rights reserved.

Jake Gyllenhaal gave the surprise of a lifetime to a cosplayer shooting some pictures of himself dressed as Jake’s Spider-Man: Far from Home villain Mysterio — and the fan didn’t even notice it.

The cosplayer was in Venice, where much of the film was set, and had suited up for some movie-accurate pictures of himself. But Jacopo Ludovico was so immersed in his character that he didn’t notice Gyllenhall himself, deliberately leaning against a post in the background.

Gyllenhaal posted his intentional photobomb on his Instagram. “Ran into an old friend in Venezia,” he captioned the snaps. One was a selfie with the cosplayer far in the background after the actor noticed him. The next shows Jake sidled into the background of his oblivious doppelganger’s shot.

“It is not every day you go to Venice in a Mysterio cosplay and meet @jakegyllenhaal,” Ludovico later noted. “And even less, it happens that he is the one to post you.”

For the record, the fan’s cosplay is LEGIT.

The events at the climax of Far from Home play heavily into Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opens December 17 from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

