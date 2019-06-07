Jake Gyllenhaal reveals whom he'll be rooting for at the Tony Awards this Sunday

Walter McBride/WireImage(NEW YORK) — The brightest Broadway stars will be out for the 73rd annual Tony Awards this Sunday, airing live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The musical Hadestown leads the pack of nominees with 14 nominations, while the revival of To Kill a Mockingbird comes in second, with nine nominations. But Jake Gyllenhaal, a presenter for the evening, already knows who he’s rooting for.

“I am very excited for a number of my friends, but particularly the extraordinary Ruth Wilson, who I starred alongside in [the 2015 play] Constellations… so I’m a little biased,” he tells ABC Radio.



Wilson, best known for her roles in TV’s The Affair and Luther, is nominated this year for her role in King Lear. Annette Bening, Adam Driver, Laurie Metcalf, Bryan Cranston and Jeff Daniels are also among those recognized in the leading actor categories.

We may see Gyllenhaal on the list of nominees next year — his play Sea Wall/A Life hits Broadway this summer, after a successful off-Broadway run. The play is split between two monologues: Tom Sturridge performs the monologue “Sea Wall” by Simon Stephens, while Gyllenhaal performs “A Life,” by Constellations playwright Nick Payne.

The Tony Awards airs live on CBS Sunday, again hosted by James Corden and featuring performances by Cynthia Erivo and the casts of The Cher Show, Choir Boy, Beetlejuice and more.

