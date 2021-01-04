James Corden opens up about his struggles with weight loss: “I’m fed up with being unhealthy”

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — Late night talk show host James Corden rang in the new year by revealing how 2021 will be a physically and mentally transformative year for him.

In a new announcement about his new partnership with WW, formerly Weight Watchers, the Late Late Show host and CATS actor opened up about his weight struggles and how it negatively impacted his self image.

“I’ve realized that every year for the past decade — probably even 15 years on January 1 — I’ve told myself and anyone that would listen that, ‘This is it, this is the year I’m going on a diet. I’m going to lose a load of weight,'” explained Corden in a video message.

That annual mentality would tempt him to binge eat over the Christmas holidays “because in my head, in January, I’m starting this diet and it’ll be a success,” the Tony Award-winner said.

“I’m fed up with the way I look. I’m fed up with being unhealthy… with ‘This is the year I’m doing it,'” Corden continued. “I really am sick and tired of just doing the same thing every year.”

“I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family,” the 42-year-old furthered in a press release, saying he selected WW because of its focus on wellness over weight loss.

“The weight is not the issue, it’s the wellness of it I am ready to tackle,” he said. “I want to change the way that I live.”

Promising that 2021 will be the year he will “work towards getting healthy,” Corden hopes to inspire others to join him on his journey and “make this the last year that this is our New Year’s resolution.”

Corden and WW will also donate 100,000 digital memberships to those facing financial hardship.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.