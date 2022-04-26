James Gunn fires back at Twitter troll’s “utterly false beliefs” about Chris Pratt

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

(NOTE LANGUAGE) James Gunn is a “ride or die” guy with Chris Pratt.

On Monday, a Twitter user called @themeghanlodon_ posted a photo of Pratt next to Moonfall actor Patrick Wilson, snarking “Marvel. Hear me out. Just… replace him.”

Pratt has become a lighting rod for some online, mostly thanks to his openly Christian beliefs, and this Twitter user apparently thought they’d join the pile on. The initial comment even caught the attention of Newsweek.

However, Gunn, the writer-director of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, wasn’t having it, and shut the “replacing” comment right down.

“For what?” the filmmaker replied. “Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true?”

He added, “Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him.”

Gunn’s defense immediately drew support from fans, who turned up the heat on the troll. “Pratt is great at the role, not sure what’s wrong with you,” one offered.

Evidently, @themeghanlodon_ subsequently backpedaled, saying, “I just want to apologize because there is a looot of harmful and potentially triggering stuff being said in the comments of a joke I made…”

In response, another user replied, “…I don’t think you deserve to be harassed. But let’s not act like you weren’t also spreading hate in that same thread.” They also brought receipts to show she also called Pratt a “piece of s***.”

