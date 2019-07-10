James Holzhauer to return for 'Jeopardy!'s' 2019 Tournament of Champions this fall

Jeopardy! Productions(LOS ANGELES) — What is “a rematch”?

Professional gambler James Holzhauer is set to appear on Jeopardy!’s 2019 Tournament of Champions this fall, along with librarian Emma Boettcher, the contestant who ended his 32-game winning streak last month.

The tournament will feature 15 winners from seasons 34 and 35 of the show. They’ll all compete for a grand prize of $250,000 over a 10-day period, from November 4 to 15.

Holzhauer’s winning streak scored massive ratings for Jeopardy! but he stopped short of surpassing Ken Jennings’ all-time winnings record. Holzhauer earned more than $2.4 million, just shy of Jennings’ $2.5 million.

Sadly, he won’t have a chance to go up against Jennings in the tournament. The Wrap reports Jennings wasn’t eligible.

