James Van Der Beek explains why his family moved out of LA

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic(TEXAS) — James Van Der Beek and his family have relocated from California to Texas following a particularly difficult year.

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor revealed last month that he and his wife, Kimberly, had decided to move their five children out of Los Angeles, but he didn’t say where they were headed.

In a candid Instagram post Tuesday, Van Der Beek explained that his brood has settled in their new home state and are “overflowing with profound gratitude.”

“In the last ten months, we’ve had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died. And a shut-down,” James wrote. “All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities… and landed us here.”

Van Der Beek, 43, revealed in June that his wife suffered a miscarriage at 17 weeks gestation for the second time in about seven months.

The Van Der Beeks, who have been married for a decade, are parents to Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2.

In a recent episode of The Make Down podcast, Kimberly Van Der Beek shared that she had mixed emotions about leaving L.A.

“I think we’re in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature, and L.A. has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here,” she said, “But, you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit.”

